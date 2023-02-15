IRB Infra Q3 Results Review - Execution Set To Accelerate: Motilal Oswal
IRB infra is seeing strong opportunity in BOT/TOT projects and would also be bidding for hybrid annuity model project.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.’s revenue grew 18% YoY to Rs 15.1 billion in Q3 FY23 (inline with our estimate). The revenues were supported by a pickup in execution, post the monsoon season.
Ebitda margin came in at 49.2% in Q3 FY23 (down 850 basis points YoY), higher than our estimates of 47%. Ebitda was flat YoY at Rs 7.4 billion, in-line with our estimate. Adjusted profit after tax nearly doubled YoY to Rs 1.4 billion, 13% above estimates due to low interest expense and a sharp drop in loss from associate income.
IRB infra is seeing strong opportunity in build-operate-transfer/toll-operate-transfer projects and would also be bidding for hybrid annuity model project. The company recently received appointed dates in the Ganga Expressway Project.
With its current order book size of Rs 191 billion as of Dec-22 and the robust tender pipeline, we expect IRB infra to record 17% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Ahluwalia Contracts Q3 Results Review - Execution To Improve In Q4: IDBI Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.