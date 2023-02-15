IRB Infra Q3 Results Review - Execution Set To Accelerate: Motilal Oswal

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.’s revenue grew 18% YoY to Rs 15.1 billion in Q3 FY23 (inline with our estimate). The revenues were supported by a pickup in execution, post the monsoon season.

Ebitda margin came in at 49.2% in Q3 FY23 (down 850 basis points YoY), higher than our estimates of 47%. Ebitda was flat YoY at Rs 7.4 billion, in-line with our estimate. Adjusted profit after tax nearly doubled YoY to Rs 1.4 billion, 13% above estimates due to low interest expense and a sharp drop in loss from associate income.

IRB infra is seeing strong opportunity in build-operate-transfer/toll-operate-transfer projects and would also be bidding for hybrid annuity model project. The company recently received appointed dates in the Ganga Expressway Project.

With its current order book size of Rs 191 billion as of Dec-22 and the robust tender pipeline, we expect IRB infra to record 17% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25.