IRB Infra Q2 Results Review - Execution Set To Pick Up With Robust Order Book: Motilal Oswal

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.’s revenue grew 30% YoY to Rs 17.5 billion in Q2 FY24 (14% above our estimate). Ebitda margin came in at 45.5% (down 400 basis points YoY, below our estimate of 48% margin). Ebitda grew 19% YoY to Rs 7.9 billion (9% beat). 

High other income was more than offset by increased losses in joint venture/associates and higher interest expenses. As a result, adjusted profit after tax grew 12% YoY to Rs 1.0 billion, in line with our estimate. Construction revenue grew 36% YoY to Rs 11.8 billion, while build-operate-transfer revenue stood at Rs 5.7 billion (up 19% YoY). 

The order book stood at ~ Rs 327 billion (excluding GST) at Q2 end. The operations and maintenance order book stood at Rs 251 billion and the construction order book stood at Rs 75.5 billion.

IRB Infra has emerged as the preferred bidder for toll-operate-transfer bundle 12, with an upfront payment of Rs 44 billion. The project entails tolling and O&M activities on the ~316 kilometers (~1,267 lane km) stretch for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years.

This project will add ~Rs 39 billion to IRB’s order book, including ~Rs 6 billion for engineering, procurement and construction and an O&M order book of ~Rs 33 billion. The project is expected to generate positive cashflow from its first year of operations. 

A strong order book of Rs 327 billion as of September- 23 and the commencement of its Hyderabad outer ring road project provide healthy revenue visibility.

The tender pipeline remains strong, driven by build-operate-transfer projects, which implies strong order inflows in the remaining part of FY24.

We expect a revenue compound annual growth rate of ~13% over FY23-25. We marginally increase our adjusted profit after tax estimate for FY25 by 3%. We maintain our 'Neutral' rating with SoTP-based target price of Rs 33 per share.