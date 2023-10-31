IRB Infra Q2 Results Review - Execution Set To Pick Up With Robust Order Book: Motilal Oswal
IRB Infra revenue grew 30% YoY to Rs 17.5 billion in Q2 FY24 (14% above our estimate).
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.’s revenue grew 30% YoY to Rs 17.5 billion in Q2 FY24 (14% above our estimate). Ebitda margin came in at 45.5% (down 400 basis points YoY, below our estimate of 48% margin). Ebitda grew 19% YoY to Rs 7.9 billion (9% beat).
High other income was more than offset by increased losses in joint venture/associates and higher interest expenses. As a result, adjusted profit after tax grew 12% YoY to Rs 1.0 billion, in line with our estimate. Construction revenue grew 36% YoY to Rs 11.8 billion, while build-operate-transfer revenue stood at Rs 5.7 billion (up 19% YoY).
The order book stood at ~ Rs 327 billion (excluding GST) at Q2 end. The operations and maintenance order book stood at Rs 251 billion and the construction order book stood at Rs 75.5 billion.
IRB Infra has emerged as the preferred bidder for toll-operate-transfer bundle 12, with an upfront payment of Rs 44 billion. The project entails tolling and O&M activities on the ~316 kilometers (~1,267 lane km) stretch for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years.
This project will add ~Rs 39 billion to IRB’s order book, including ~Rs 6 billion for engineering, procurement and construction and an O&M order book of ~Rs 33 billion. The project is expected to generate positive cashflow from its first year of operations.
A strong order book of Rs 327 billion as of September- 23 and the commencement of its Hyderabad outer ring road project provide healthy revenue visibility.
The tender pipeline remains strong, driven by build-operate-transfer projects, which implies strong order inflows in the remaining part of FY24.
We expect a revenue compound annual growth rate of ~13% over FY23-25. We marginally increase our adjusted profit after tax estimate for FY25 by 3%. We maintain our 'Neutral' rating with SoTP-based target price of Rs 33 per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
TVS Motors Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; EV Ramp-Up To Continue: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.