Ipca Labs - Risk-Reward Less Favorable Toward Acquisition: Motilal Oswal
Enhanced efforts required to improve profitability of Unichem.
Motilal Oswal Report
We attended the analyst/investor call hosted by Ipca Laboratories Ltd. regarding the Unichem Laboratories acquisition.
The acquisition would enable Ipca Labs’ re-entry into the U.S. generics market and aid synergy through cross-selling the portfolio in the export market.
However, we believe that increased competition in the oral solids U.S. generics market and no U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspections at Unichem sites since February 2020 put the outlook for the U.S. generics business at risk.
We cut our FY24/FY25 earnings per share estimates by 11.7%/5% to factor in the Unichem acquisition and a subsequent reduction in other income.
We also reduce the price-to-earning multiple to 21 times (from 24 times) due to the utilisation of capital toward the high-gestation/low-return generics business and expensive valuations.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
