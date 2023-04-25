Ipca Labs - Reviving U.S. Hopes Through Unichem Acquisition: Motilal Oswal

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. is set to re-enter the U.S. generics market with the proposed acquisition of Unichem Laboratories.

Unichek’s formulation capacity (~13.2 billion tablets per annum) supported by U.S. food and drug administration compliant facilities should help Ipca funnel its product pipeline as well.

However, we believe the acquisition is expensive, given-

increased competition in the U.S. generics oral solids space, rising regulatory risks, strong efforts needed to turnaround Unichem, and the valuation of ~2.3 times enterprise value/sales on trailing 12 months basis.

We await better clarity on various measures to be implemented by Ipca Labs to not only aid U.S. sales but also improve margins of Unichem business over the stipulated time.