Ipca Labs Q3 Results Review - Miss On Operating Margin: Dolat Capital
Ipca has added field force recently; investing to create newer capabilities, avenues for growth which is likely to benefit.
Dolat Capital Report
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.’s revenues were at Rs 15.5 billion (inline), grew 8% YoY. Domestic formulation grew by 8.8% YoY, branded/institutional business grew 17%/41% YoY while generics grew by mere 6% YoY.
Ipca's Ebitda after adjusting forex stood at Rs 2.3 billion (below estimate), declined 22% YoY and Ebitda margin at 15% (below estimate) contracted 582 basis points/201 bps YoY/QoQ on lower gross margin in active pharma ingredient business and higher energy cost, higher marketing expenses and cost related to recruitment of additional field force.
We downgrade our estimates by 18%/5%/2% in FY23E/FY24E/FY25E assuming lower than expected operating margin and higher taxes.
