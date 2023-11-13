Ipca Labs Q2 Results Review - Inline Ebitda; Unichem Integration, U.S. Scale Up Is Key: Prabhudas Lilladher

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. Q2 adjusted Ebitda of Rs 3.6 billion was broadly in line with our estimate. Domestic formulation business continues to outperform and grow at healthy levels. Further export business (70% of total sales including Unichem) have also reported steady growth and with plant clearance from U.S. Food and drug administration will kick start U.S. business from FY25.

Our FY24E earnings per share stands reduced by 8% as we factor in Unichem acquisition however FY25E EPS stands revised upward by 2% as factor in resumption of U.S. sales.

The Unichem acquisition will allow Ipca Labs to scale up U.S. formulation. At current market price, the stock is trading at 28.5 times FY25E factoring in near term recovery.

Maintain our ‘Hold’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,060/share (Rs 880 earlier), valuing at 25 times Sept 2025E EPS as we roll forward.