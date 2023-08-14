Ipca Labs Q1 Results Review - Growth Priced In: Dolat Capital
Better than expected domestic formulation growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results was a mixed performance with revenue below estimates, Ebitda margin above estimates and adjusted profit after tax in-line.
Revenue stood at Rs 15.9 billion (below estimate), was flat YoY. Adjusted Ebitda after forex stood at Rs 2.9 billion (3.8%/72.5% YoY/QoQ), was above our estimate.
Ipca Labs' Ebitda margin at 18.5% (above our estimate), expanded by 65 bps/725 bps YoY/QoQ on account of better gross margin. Adjusted profit after tax after forex stood at Rs 1.5 billion (1%/120% YoY/QoQ), fell in-line with our estimate on account of higher than expected tax rate.
We upgrade our estimates by 4.9% in FY25E assuming higher than expected operating margin. However, with limited upside we downgrade to Reduce with a revised target price of Rs 935.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results Review - Strong Revenue Growth Across Geographies: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.