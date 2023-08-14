Ipca Labs Q1 Results Review - Growth Priced In: Dolat Capital

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 results was a mixed performance with revenue below estimates, Ebitda margin above estimates and adjusted profit after tax in-line.

Revenue stood at Rs 15.9 billion (below estimate), was flat YoY. Adjusted Ebitda after forex stood at Rs 2.9 billion (3.8%/72.5% YoY/QoQ), was above our estimate.

Ipca Labs' Ebitda margin at 18.5% (above our estimate), expanded by 65 bps/725 bps YoY/QoQ on account of better gross margin. Adjusted profit after tax after forex stood at Rs 1.5 billion (1%/120% YoY/QoQ), fell in-line with our estimate on account of higher than expected tax rate.

We upgrade our estimates by 4.9% in FY25E assuming higher than expected operating margin. However, with limited upside we downgrade to Reduce with a revised target price of Rs 935.