Ion Exchange - Expansion Of Membrane, Chemical Capacity To Be Strong Growth Drivers: HDFC Securities
Bid and execution pipeline remains strong.
HDFC Securities Retail Research
Ion Exchange India Ltd. specialises in water and environment management with over five decades of experience. There is huge potential in water and wastewater treatment as the demand for water is likely to outstrip the supply causing water scarcity in many areas of the globe including India.
Ion Exchange's has witnessed steady order book both in domestic and international markets with order book of Rs 3650 crore (visibility of ~two-three years) and bid pipeline of over Rs 8400 crore.
The environment clearance for its resin facility expansion is expected to be received in Q4 and the company expects consumer products division to break even at Ebit level in FY23.
Focus of the Government on optimum utilisation of water due to the declining ground water levels could provide a strong boost to the water treatment chemicals business.
Expansion of membrane and chemical capacity indicates strong demand for its products and would drive its revenues in the coming years.
