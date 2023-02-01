IOCL, Godrej Consumer, Star Health, ACC, Indian Hotels, SRF And More Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. - Quality of earnings at its best; upcycle continues

Indian Hotels’ Q3 FY23 numbers beat expectations on all fronts, registering record earnings. Q3 revenue grew 58% YoY to Rs 16.9 billion, led by increased occupancy (68%) and average room rate (up 30% versus Q3 FY20) leading to strong revenue per available room growth (up 29% versus Q3 FY20). The increase in ARR was driven by strong demand, aided by the ongoing wedding season, vacation travel, increased corporate and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions-driven travel and the G-20 presidency.