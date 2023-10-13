Internet Q2 Results Preview - Online Still Growing Faster: ICICI Securities

The trend of online growing faster than offline may have likely sustained in Q2 FY24E. This is evident from the trends in 'consumer foodservice’ and ‘fashion and lifestyle’ categories, where both Zomato Ltd. and Nykaa are likely to post higher growth than their offline peers.

In the listed business-to-business e-commerce space, we believe demand-led growth should have improved sequentially; however, IndiaMart Intermesh Ltd.’s net customer addition would continue to be below Rs 7000-8000 per quarter desired run rate.

In our view, gaming sector (specially e-sports) is likely to grow as some key multiplayer games have been re-introduced into the Indian market.

We believe, gradual recovery in matrimonial space should continue.

Our top picks for the quarter: Zomato, Nazara Technologies Ltd. and Just Dial Ltd.