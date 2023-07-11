Internet Q1 Results Preview - Online Segment Gaining Share From Offline: ICICI Securities

As noted in Q4 FY23, we believe consumption slowdown continued in Q1 FY24E, in most business-to-consumer consumption categories. We think this is due to sustained consumer inflation and its impact on disposable income as ‘return to office’ continues to be implemented across the country.

However, online commerce seems to be faring better than offline. In our view, this trend was clearly visible in both ‘fashion’ and ‘consumer foodservice’.

While most apparel retailers were struggling to grow in Q1 FY24, Nykaa managed to grow its fashion revenues by 11% YoY. Similarly, Zomato Ltd.’s gross order value growth by 6.8% QoQ (9.2% YoY) in Q1 FY24E is likely to outpace most quick service restaurants on a like to like basis.

We think both these data points indicate possible market share gains for online versus offline. This is in contrast to the trend that was playing out over the last two-three quarters.

We think B2B e-commerce is likely to continue on a strong growth trajectory in Q1 FY24E led by penetration increase as small businesses explore means of increasing their digital footprint on both supply and demand sides.

Our channel checks reveal some price increases being taken in the segment. We think this validates our thesis of sustained segmental demand pull.