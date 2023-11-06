Interglobe Aviation Q2 Results Review - Profitability Continues Despite Seasonality: Motilal Oswal
Beat on steady demand for air travel, sequential decline in passenger load factor and yield
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Interglobe Aviation Ltd. is working to increase its international presence through strategic partnerships (codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines) and loyalty programs. The company’s loyalty program subscriber base has increased 4.5 times from FY21 levels.
IndiGo also plans to add more routes and strengthen its own network of international routes it is operating.
Management has been taking several preemptive measures to increase its global brand awareness, as it expects to capture a bigger share of growth from its international market in the coming years (due to the lower base right now).
However, competition in the sector is expected to intensify with the resurgence of Air India and the entry of a new player (Akasa Air).
While we remain positive on the industry as a whole, IndiGo would have to navigate through various challenges in the near to medium term.
Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 2,800 (premised on 7.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitdar).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.