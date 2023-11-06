Interglobe Aviation Q2 Results Review - Profitability Continues Despite Seasonality: Motilal Oswal

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. is working to increase its international presence through strategic partnerships (codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines) and loyalty programs. The company’s loyalty program subscriber base has increased 4.5 times from FY21 levels.

IndiGo also plans to add more routes and strengthen its own network of international routes it is operating.

Management has been taking several preemptive measures to increase its global brand awareness, as it expects to capture a bigger share of growth from its international market in the coming years (due to the lower base right now).

However, competition in the sector is expected to intensify with the resurgence of Air India and the entry of a new player (Akasa Air).

While we remain positive on the industry as a whole, IndiGo would have to navigate through various challenges in the near to medium term.

Reiterate 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 2,800 (premised on 7.5 times FY25E enterprise value/Ebitdar).