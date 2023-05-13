Intellect Design Q4 - Solid License Wins Drive All-Round Beat; Outlook Optimistic For FY24: Dolat Capital

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. reported a strong 12% QoQ growth in revenues at Rs 6.2 billion (our estimate: 5.8 billion) led by 57% QoQ growth in license, while AMC revenues grow 8.2% QoQ. Implementation revenues were up 7% QoQ.

Operating profit margin expanded by 503 bps QoQ at 17% (our estimate: 13.5%), led by operating leverage. FY’23 witnessed lower margins owing to eMACH.ai investments (19.5% in FY23 versus 25% in FY22), and now expect to better margins back into aspirational range for FY24.

For FY24 and beyond, Intellect Design has identified number of opportunities such as: new products (Wealthforce.AI, iESG, Magic Submission and Magic Invoice), cross-selling (100 customers in iGTB), and greater geographic focus (iGCB in Europe and Canada) to drive growth back to its aspirational range of ~20%.

In addition to a strong beat across parameters, management commentary turned incrementally positive, and maintained confidence to overcome and short term macro headwinds.