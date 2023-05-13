Intellect Design Q4 - Solid License Wins Drive All-Round Beat; Outlook Optimistic For FY24: Dolat Capital
Pipeline strong, eMACH.AI led offerings infuse new confidence.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Intellect Design Arena Ltd. reported a strong 12% QoQ growth in revenues at Rs 6.2 billion (our estimate: 5.8 billion) led by 57% QoQ growth in license, while AMC revenues grow 8.2% QoQ. Implementation revenues were up 7% QoQ.
Operating profit margin expanded by 503 bps QoQ at 17% (our estimate: 13.5%), led by operating leverage. FY’23 witnessed lower margins owing to eMACH.ai investments (19.5% in FY23 versus 25% in FY22), and now expect to better margins back into aspirational range for FY24.
For FY24 and beyond, Intellect Design has identified number of opportunities such as: new products (Wealthforce.AI, iESG, Magic Submission and Magic Invoice), cross-selling (100 customers in iGTB), and greater geographic focus (iGCB in Europe and Canada) to drive growth back to its aspirational range of ~20%.
In addition to a strong beat across parameters, management commentary turned incrementally positive, and maintained confidence to overcome and short term macro headwinds.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.