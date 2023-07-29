Intellect Design Q1 Review - Healthy Result, Commentary Remains Confident For FY24 And Beyond: Dolat Capital
Management commentary turned positive on structural boom, and remain confidence to overcome macro headwinds.
Dolat Capital Report
Intellect Design Arena Ltd. reported a strong 3.9% QoQ growth in revenues at Rs 6.4 billion (our estimate: 6.3 billion) led by 24% QoQ growth in software-as-a-service, while asset management company's revenues grew 8.2% QoQ.
Implementation revenues were up 7% QoQ. Operating profit margin expanded by 113 bps QoQ at 18.2% (our estimate: 17.4%) owing to strong revenue recognition, favorable mix offset by reinvestments in focus areas.
Intellect's management now expect growth rates to stay in the range of 15%-20% (versus 20%) after factoring exit in GEM biz., backed by large funnel (Rs 72.4 billion, up 16% YoY) that makes it confident on improving growth traction.
In addition to a strong beat across parameters, management commentary turned positive on structural boom, and remain confidence to overcome macro headwinds.
Factoring the growth optimism in our medium term forecasts we have revised up our target price to Rs 750 (earlier Rs 660) with 'Accumulate' rating on the stock (target price implies 22 times on FY25E earnings).
