Insolvency Cases Rise By 25% In Q3, But Recoveries Still On Downtrend: CareEdge Analysis
The overall recovery rate till Q3 FY23 was 30.4% implying a haircut of ~70%.
CareEdge Research Report
After slowing in the pandemic period of FY21 and FY22, the number of insolvency cases increased by 25% YoY in Q3 FY23. However, despite the increase, the number of cases admitted to the insolvency process continued to be lower compared to earlier quarters in FY19/20.
The distribution of cases across sectors continues to remain broadly similar, compared to earlier periods given the extended resolution timelines.
The overall recovery rate till Q3 FY23 was 30.4% implying a haircut of ~70%. The cumulative recovery rate has been on a downtrend, decreasing from 43% in Q1 FY20 and 32.9% in Q4 FY22 as larger resolutions have already been executed and a significant number of liquidated cases were either Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction cases and/or defunct with high resolution time, coupled with lower recoverable values.
