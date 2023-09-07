Insights From India's Q1 FY24 GDP Data: Motilal Oswal

India’s real gross domestic product grew 7.8% YoY in Q1 FY24, in line with the market consensus but slightly lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 8%.

GDP data is the most comprehensive macroeconomic indicator and thus, it is widely covered. It is unfortunate that the quarterly GDP data published in India does not provide much detail.

The annual data that gives details is available with a lag of 11 months, which makes it outdated.

India’s gross value added data helps to understand the key drivers of economic growth (agriculture, industry and/or services) and GDP data helps to gauge consumption, investment and foreign trade trends. Nonetheless, there are many insights that one can use to understand the data further. In this note, we share seven key insights from Q1 FY24 GVA/GDP data: