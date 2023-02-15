Insecticides India Q3 Results Review - Decent Results In Challenging Times: Prabhudas Lilladher
Product pipeline remains healthy; to launch five-six new products in FY24.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Insecticides India Ltd. reported decent results amid challenging times better than our and consensus estimates with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 14%/25%/14% YoY driven by better margins (better product mix leading to gross margin expansion of 40 basis points YoY).
Higher revenue contribution from business-to-consumer segment up 53% YoY to Rs 2.8 billion was partially mitigated by underperformance in business-to-business and exports segment down 24%/70% YoY.
Management expects double digit revenue growth (up 25% YoY) with absolute margins improvement in FY24 led by better contribution from new product launches and superior product mix.
Going forward, we expect Insecticides India’s business to pick up driven by- higher contribution from new product launches (Rs 1.17 billion in 9MFY23 versus Rs 246 million in FY22),
better margin profile of in-licensing molecules and
commencement of new capacities.
