Insecticides India Q3 Results Review - Decent Results In Challenging Times: Prabhudas Lilladher

Insecticides India Ltd. reported decent results amid challenging times better than our and consensus estimates with revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 14%/25%/14% YoY driven by better margins (better product mix leading to gross margin expansion of 40 basis points YoY).

Higher revenue contribution from business-to-consumer segment up 53% YoY to Rs 2.8 billion was partially mitigated by underperformance in business-to-business and exports segment down 24%/70% YoY.

Management expects double digit revenue growth (up 25% YoY) with absolute margins improvement in FY24 led by better contribution from new product launches and superior product mix.