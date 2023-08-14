Insecticides India Q1 Review - Subdued Results; All Hopes Pinned On Q2: Prabhudas Lilladher

Insecticides India Ltd. reported subdued results largely led by lower price realisations coupled with high cost inventory provisioning in Q1 FY24. Business-to-consumer/business-to-business/exports contribution stood at 66%/31%/3%, as against 66%/29%/5% in the same period last year.

Further, Maharatna products contributed 61% of overall revenues in Q1 FY24 as against 55% in Q1 FY23.

Going forward, Insecticide India's management remains confident on achieving revenue growth of 10-12% YoY in FY24E aided by-

commencement of new facilities; new product launches; and significant export registrations.

However, remains cautious on margins and guided for 9-10% Ebitda margins. We largely keep our estimates unchanged for FY24/25E.

Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 550/share based on 12 times FY25 earnings per share.