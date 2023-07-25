Inox Wind - Set For A Renewed Growth Phase: Systematix

We had a constructive meeting with the management of Inox Wind Ltd., a company incorporated in 2009, and engaged in manufacturing and selling wind turbine generators and erection, procurement and commissioning services.

Inox Wind provides services in operations and maintenance, common infrastructure facilities for WTGs, and wind farm development through its subsidiary, Inox Green Ltd.

Its four manufacturing facilities are located in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, which have a cumulative capacity of 1.6 giga watt (for its 2 MW WTGs). The addition of a new and more efficient 3.3 MW WTG to its product portfolio would catapult its total manufacturing capacity to above 2 GW.

Management is upbeat on recent policy changes in the sector, and believes the government’s renewed thrust on adding capacities in India would help the company turn around its profitability.

Through its current order book of 1,370 mw, Inox Wind expects to execute 500 mw/600 mw of projects in FY24/FY25 to garner ~10%/15% Ebitda margin in FY24/FY25, respectively.