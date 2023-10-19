Inox Wind Q2 Results Review - Higher Execution; Cost Pressures To Wean In H2: Systematix

We estimate Inox Wind Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 order execution of 80 mega watt, up 300% YoY and 21% QoQ, marking the second quarter of strong operational performance this fiscal.

Revenue estimated at Rs 5.1 billion (+4.7 times YoY, +46% QoQ) is expected to grow in line with order execution. Ebitda (excluding other income) is expected to come in at Rs 309 million, marginally lower by 1% QoQ due to higher costs as execution ramps up.

Interest costs are likely to remain high this quarter at Rs 628 million (-33%/-10% YoY/QoQ).

We expect Inox Wind to report a net loss after tax of Rs 543 million, lower than Rs 649 million net loss reported in Q1 FY24. The cost of production is likely to reduce with higher execution towards H2 FY24 as 3 mega watt wind turbine generators come onstream.

Delays in the commencement of 3mw wind turbine generators execution can push forward the expected earnings turnaround.

Inox Wind currently trades at 20 times FY25E price/eartning. We have a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 262/share.