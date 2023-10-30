Inox Wind Q2 Results Review - Earnings Set To Grow In H2: Systematix
The commencement of 3 mw WTG supplies is expected this quarter, that will provide a significant push to profitability in H2 & FY25
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Inox Wind Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue of Rs 3.7 billion (+246% YoY, +9% QoQ) was 27% below our estimate. Ebitda (excluding other income) at Rs 483 million grew 91% QoQ (Ebitda loss of Rs 478 million in Q2 FY23) was 56% above our estimate due to lower costs and inventory liquidation of Rs 153 million during the quarter.
Interest costs fell 29%/8% YoY QoQ to Rs 640 million. Net interest-bearing debt now stands at Rs 11.7 billion with the infusion of capital raised through block sale during the quarter. Inox Wind executed 77 mega watt of orders during Q2 FY24 versus 66 mw in Q1 FY24 despite this being a monsoon quarter.
Net order book stood at 1,276 mw including orders for both 2 mw and 3 mw wind turbine generators.
Execution is expected to pick up pace towards H2 FY24 as manufacturing operations continued to ramp up in H1 FY24 after years of slowdown caused by industry headwinds.
Supplies of 3 mw WTGs are on track to commence this quarter, as per the management. The inclusion of 3 mw variant in the product portfolio is likely to boost profitability, the impact of which could majorly reflect in H2 FY24/FY25.
Inox Wind maintains its previous guidance of 500 mw/600 mw execution in FY24/F25.
We retain our FY24/FY25 estimates based on the financial performance in H1 FY24. We maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 262/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Coromandel International Q2 Results Review - Near Term Headwinds To Cap The Stock: Nirmal Bang
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.