Inox Wind Q2 Results Review - Earnings Set To Grow In H2: Systematix

Inox Wind Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 revenue of Rs 3.7 billion (+246% YoY, +9% QoQ) was 27% below our estimate. Ebitda (excluding other income) at Rs 483 million grew 91% QoQ (Ebitda loss of Rs 478 million in Q2 FY23) was 56% above our estimate due to lower costs and inventory liquidation of Rs 153 million during the quarter.

Interest costs fell 29%/8% YoY QoQ to Rs 640 million. Net interest-bearing debt now stands at Rs 11.7 billion with the infusion of capital raised through block sale during the quarter. Inox Wind executed 77 mega watt of orders during Q2 FY24 versus 66 mw in Q1 FY24 despite this being a monsoon quarter.

Net order book stood at 1,276 mw including orders for both 2 mw and 3 mw wind turbine generators.

Execution is expected to pick up pace towards H2 FY24 as manufacturing operations continued to ramp up in H1 FY24 after years of slowdown caused by industry headwinds.

Supplies of 3 mw WTGs are on track to commence this quarter, as per the management. The inclusion of 3 mw variant in the product portfolio is likely to boost profitability, the impact of which could majorly reflect in H2 FY24/FY25.

Inox Wind maintains its previous guidance of 500 mw/600 mw execution in FY24/F25.

We retain our FY24/FY25 estimates based on the financial performance in H1 FY24. We maintain 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 262/share.