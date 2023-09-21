Inox Wind - Manufacturing In Full Swing: Systematix

We came back positive from Inox Wind Ltd.’s plant visit in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh. Established in 2016, the plant houses two manufacturing units for rotor blades and towers spread across a total area of 42 acres.

The plant has 800 mega watt blade manufacturing capacity for 100-meter and 113-meter rotor diameter products, and 300 mw tower manufacturing capacity (92 meters in height).

The plant is strategically located close to NH52 and Agra-Mumbai highway to allow easy movement of the wind turbine components from plant to installation sites.

Inox Wind currently manufactures components for 2 mw wind turbines at all its facilities, which should soon be upgraded to include 3 mw wind turbine components.

Manufacturing operations at the facility are in full swing to fulfil the existing order book as well as new order intakes. Order book is likely to expand with higher wind capacity additions in India due to-

various favorable government policies and interventions, and higher demand for the 3 mw wind turbine generators, which increase capacity utilisation factor by almost 35%.

We have a 'Buy' rating on the stock based on 23 times FY25 EPS with a target price of Rs 262/share. Maintain 'Buy'.