Inox Leisure Q3 Result Review - Combined Entity To Drive Long Term Growth: IDBI Capital

Inox Leisure Ltd.'s revenue increased by 38% QoQ in Q3 FY23 due to low base. Inox’s occupancy is still below pre Covid level (due to hindi content underperforming). This has led to lower Ebitda margin of 15.7% versus pre Covid and Q1 FY23 margins of 21%.

We believe in near term there is still uncertainty on content and hence we are now keeping our occupancy levels below pre-Covid average of 27%.

In addition, we have lowered our margin expectation downwards by 2.7% in FY23E and 0.94% in FY24E mainly led by lower occupancy estimates.

Inox Leisure plans to add ~80 screens in FY23E. In addition, improving advertising revenues, market share gain from single screen players, higher premium screens and robust spend per head (on food) will drive revenue growth. This coupled with the synergy benefits due to merger with PVR Ltd. will give its economies of scale, healthy balance sheet and expansion plans of adding 200 screens on combined basis will drive long term growth.