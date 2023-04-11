Infra Sector Update - Stable Awarding; Calibrated Aggression: HDFC Securities

The National Highway Authority of India had set a target of awarding 6,500 km in FY23, of which it awarded ~3,750 Km (versus 6,306 km in FY22) at an NHAI cost of Rs 1 trillion.

Ordering seems to have spilt over to FY24 with our checks suggesting ~Rs 350 billion of bids expected to be awarded during early H1 FY24. During the year, hybrid annuity model continued to be its preferred mode of awarding with 75/31/3 projects awarded on HAM/engineering, procurement and construction/another basis.

Competitive intensity reduced towards the FY23 end as developers maintained calibrated aggression. Non-road players outperformed their inflow guidance, while road players need to catch up on missed guidance.