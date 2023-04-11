Infra Sector Update - Stable Awarding; Calibrated Aggression: HDFC Securities
NHAI, Railways, Water, Power Grids, Metro expansion, Buildings, Defence sector and private capex to drive FY24 ordering.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
The National Highway Authority of India had set a target of awarding 6,500 km in FY23, of which it awarded ~3,750 Km (versus 6,306 km in FY22) at an NHAI cost of Rs 1 trillion.
Ordering seems to have spilt over to FY24 with our checks suggesting ~Rs 350 billion of bids expected to be awarded during early H1 FY24. During the year, hybrid annuity model continued to be its preferred mode of awarding with 75/31/3 projects awarded on HAM/engineering, procurement and construction/another basis.
Competitive intensity reduced towards the FY23 end as developers maintained calibrated aggression. Non-road players outperformed their inflow guidance, while road players need to catch up on missed guidance.
