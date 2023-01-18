Infra Sector Q3 Results Preview - Awarding, Robust Dec, Healthy Quarter; Near-Term Outlook Bright: Anand Rathi
With sturdy investment intentions, tendering seems set to persist.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
The Indian economy is exhibiting promising signals thanks to a sound banking system, robust tax collections and sufficient foreign exchange reserves.
Gradually receding inflation (though core still sticky) also upholds the optimism regarding growth expectations. Resultantly, this fiscal year has had many more announcements and tendering than the last fiscal, their combined value already surpassing the previous best.
With sturdy investment intentions, tendering seems set to persist. Despite a brief lull in awarding in Oct-22 and Nov-22, it swiftly returned in Dec-22, and the trend is likely to continue, leading up to the general elections in 2024.
Yet, the fluid global scenario remains the key risk.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.