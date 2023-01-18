Infra Sector Q3 Results Preview - Awarding, Robust Dec, Healthy Quarter; Near-Term Outlook Bright: Anand Rathi

The Indian economy is exhibiting promising signals thanks to a sound banking system, robust tax collections and sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

Gradually receding inflation (though core still sticky) also upholds the optimism regarding growth expectations. Resultantly, this fiscal year has had many more announcements and tendering than the last fiscal, their combined value already surpassing the previous best.

With sturdy investment intentions, tendering seems set to persist. Despite a brief lull in awarding in Oct-22 and Nov-22, it swiftly returned in Dec-22, and the trend is likely to continue, leading up to the general elections in 2024.

Yet, the fluid global scenario remains the key risk.