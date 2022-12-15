Infra Sector Check - Project Awarding Accelerates In Oct, Nov: Motilal Oswal

Project awarding by agencies, such as National Highway Authority of India, has stepped up in Oct and Nov-22 with 1,549 km of projects being awarded so far in FY23 (versus only 810 km awarded in H1 FY23).

Road construction by NHAI until Nov-22 stood at 2,075 km (versus 5,000 km aimed in FY23). Hence, with an overall target of 6,500 km in FY23, the awarding activity needs to pick-up further.

Toll collections, on the other hand, have been on an uptrend with FASTag-based toll collections clocking Rs 346.4 billion from Apr-22 to Nov-22.

Asset monetisation is the key focus area for NHAI to raise funds outside of budgetary resources. National Highways Infra Investment Trust has successfully closed its second fundraise of Rs 14.3 billion in Oct-22 to partly fund three road assets, stretching 246 km. Additionally, NHAI InVIT raised Rs 15 billion through issuance of non-convertible debentures, which was subscribed 6.7 times in Oct-22.