Infra Sector Check — Awarding At A New High; Near-Term Outlook Bright: Anand Rathi
Margins are respectable, sturdy earnings expected.
Anand Rathi Report
A general trend of strong awarding in the run-up to the general elections, and the recurring phenomenon (more often than not) of the year-end surges made FY23’s fresh investment intentions, tendering and awarding to be strongest in any single year.
Besides the push for the two reasons above, a sound banking system, robust tax collections and sufficient foreign exchange reserves appear to be responsible for this feat.
Gradually receding inflation sustains optimism regarding growth expectations.
We see the momentum to persist in the run-up to the general elections. Yet, the fluid global scenario is the key risk. With this, we present our review of Q4 ordering and estimates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Infra-Road Q4 Results Preview - Better Execution Drives Growth; Outlook Remains Positive: Axis Securities
