Infra-Road Q2 Results Review - All Eyes On New Order Inflows: Axis Securities

During the quarter, companies under our coverage reported revenue growth of 3% and Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax de-growth of 6%/9% against our expectation of 13%/9%9% YoY, primarily owing to under-performance of GR Infraprojects Ltd. and HG Infra Engineering Ltd.

On a sequential basis, Ebitda margins declined by 30 basis points /50 bps QoQ/YoY. Overall performance remained below our expectations during the quarter.