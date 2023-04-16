Infosys Q4 Results Review - Weak Exit; Muted FY24 Guidance Still Requires Good CQGR: Nirmal Bang
Infosys' upper-end guidance of 7% involves execution of some mega/large deals, which are currently only in the pipeline.
Nirmal Bang Report
Infosys Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 constant currency QoQ revenue decline of 3.2% and QoQ Ebit margin compression by 50 basis points has been a shocker. However, the below consensus revenue guidance of 4-7% was in line with our expectation.
The margin guidance of 20-22% was lower than our expectation by 100 bps. While the U.S. macro had been deteriorating all through CY22, Infosys' management was holding out hope likely on its interactions with clients and deal flow.
In a sudden turn of events, worse than that for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (poor visibility), March 2023 quarter has seen deferments and cancellation of projects. Furthermore, some projects signed up did not start. It has been broad-based, like that for TCS, but unlike it, Infosys management says that there was some stabilisation in March-23 (which saw Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse crises in the U.S. and in Europe, respectively).
While TCS did not indicate how FY24 growth will play out, Infosys says growth will be evenly spread out over FY24. However, weak exit from FY23 means the compound quarterly growth rate required is 1.6%-2.7%.
