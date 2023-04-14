Infosys Q4 Results Review- Large Discretionary IT Spend Exposure Leading To Revenue Drawdown: ICICI Securities
Infosys has provided revenue guidance of 4-7% YoY CC for FY24, implying CQGR of 1.5-3%.
ICICI Securities Report
Infosys Ltd. has reported revenue of $4,554 million, decline of 3.2% QoQ constant currency, much lower than our/consensus estimates of up 0.1%/0.3% QoQ CC. This resulted in miss in FY23 revenue growth at 15.4% YoY CC versus guidance of 16-16.5%.
Revenue decline was due to unplanned project ramp downs and delays in decision making which resulted in lower volumes. There was also one-time revenue impact due to a few project cancellations.
Ebit margin came in at 21%, down 50 basis points QoQ lower than our/consensus estimates of 21.5%/21.7%.
Decline in margin was due to dip in utilisation and unexpected fall in revenue. Profit after tax was lower by 4.6%/7.6% than our/consensus estimates on both revenue and margin miss.
Total contract value was muted at $2.1 billion, down 36.4% QoQ, down 7% YoY with low net new component at 21%. Demand remains uncertain with more weakness in U.S. than in Europe.
Large deal pipeline is healthy with higher vendor consolidation and cost optimisation deals including a few mega deals. However, pipeline to TCV conversion is getting delayed due to weak macros.
