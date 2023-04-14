Infosys Q4 Results Review - Challenging Macros To Impact Near Term Growth: IDBI Capital
Near term challenges; longer term demand intact.
IDBI Capital Report
Infosys Ltd. reported subdued Q4 FY23 numbers mainly led by project ramp downs and project cancellation. Company has guided 4-7% revenue range for FY24E which is wider than usual guidance and 20-22% margins due to challenging macros.
Infosys aspires to achieve higher end of guidance on the back of mega and large deals wins. However, we have built in 6% YoY revenue growth for FY24E due to exposure to higher discretionary spends.
This has led to lowering of our revenue estimates downwards by 2.4% and 3.5% for FY24E and FY25E. We have also lowered our earnings per share estimates downwards by 3.4% and 4.2% to Rs 64.9 and 73.5 for FY24E and FY25E.
