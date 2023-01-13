Infosys Q3 Results Review - Strong Bookings To Insulate Near-Term Revenue Growth: Motilal Oswal
Management sees strong traction in the large deal pipeline, despite an adverse demand environment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Infosys Ltd, reported strong Q3 FY23 revenue of $4.66 billion, up 2.4% QoQ in constant currency terms, ahead of our estimate of 1.5% QoQ CC. It posted a strong large deal total contract value of $3.3 billion (up 22% QoQ, net new at 36%), the largest ever since Q3 FY21.
Management sees strong traction in the large deal pipeline, despite an adverse demand environment.
The weakness is clearly visible in parts of retail, hi-tech, financials (mortgages and investment banking), and telecom. Despite the weakness, Infosys raised its FY23 revenue growth guidance to 16.0-16.5% YoY in CC terms from 15-16% earlier, implying a limited impact from macro headwinds next quarter.
Ebit margin was flat QoQ at 21.5% in Q3 FY23, in line with our estimate. Easing supply, a 6% drop in quarterly annualised attrition, utilisation buffer, and fresher deployment should help Infosys to deliver 21.2% margin in FY23, in line with the lower end of its Ebit margin guidance of 21-22%.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Infosys Q3 Results: Profit Up 9.2%, Revenue Growth Guidance Raised
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.