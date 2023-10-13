Infosys Q2 Review - Results Outperform; Outlook Skeptical: Axis Securities

Outlook

From a near-term perspective, we believe global uncertainties and economic slowdown may impact the automation spend and result in delays in investment decisions in North America from where Infosys Ltd. earns its majority of the revenue ( ~40%).

IT services are expected to have lower demand in the near term. As compared to North America, Europe is expected to have resilient demand and positive investment to continue.

As these uncertainties settle down in the next two to three quarters, the demand scenario will regain its momentum and will be backed by consistent deal wins.