Infosys Q2 Review - Results Outperform; Outlook Skeptical: Axis Securities
The management is cautious about the demand scenario in North America. However, Europe stands comparatively resilient.
Axis Securities Report
Outlook
From a near-term perspective, we believe global uncertainties and economic slowdown may impact the automation spend and result in delays in investment decisions in North America from where Infosys Ltd. earns its majority of the revenue ( ~40%).
IT services are expected to have lower demand in the near term. As compared to North America, Europe is expected to have resilient demand and positive investment to continue.
As these uncertainties settle down in the next two to three quarters, the demand scenario will regain its momentum and will be backed by consistent deal wins.
Financial Performance
In Q2 FY24, Infosys reported revenue of Rs 38,994 crore, up 2.8% QoQ and 2.3% QoQ (in constant currency terms) which stood above our expectations.
Infosys’ operating profit, too, stood above our expectations at Rs 8,274 crore, reporting a growth of 4.8% QoQ. The company’s operating margins, expanded 40 basis points at 21.2%, largely led by lower operating expenses and a favorable currency mix during the quarter.
Furthermore, its net profit for Q2 FY24 stood at Rs 6,212 crore, registering a growth of 4.5% QoQ.
Valuation and Recommendation
We recommend a 'Sell' rating on the stock and assign a 19 times price/earnings multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 69/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,300/share, implying a downside of 9% from the current market price.
