Infosys Q2 Review - Inline; Revenue Guidance For FY24 Lowered To 1 To 2.5% On Demand Concerns: Yes Securities

Infosys Ltd. reported broadly inline performance for the quarter. The revenue growth was above estimates; while Ebit margin was inline with expectation. It reported increase in revenue by 2.3% QoQ in constant currency terms.

Revenue grew by 2.2% QoQ in USD terms (up 2.8% QoQ in Rs terms). Ebit margin improved by 42 basis points QoQ to 21.2% on lower selling, general and administrative cost in the quarter.

The near term demand environment remains challenging as clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation in the U.S. and Europe and there has been slowdown in discretionary tech spending in sectors such as hitech, retail, telecom, etc. and it continues to impact near term revenue performance.

Infosys has lowered FY24E revenue growth guidance to 1 to 2.5% in CC terms from earlier guidance of 1 to 3.5% on account of near term demand concerns.

Employee attrition continues to decline and should support operating margin going ahead.

We estimate revenue compound annua growth rate of 10.3% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 21.9%.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,838/share at 25.5 times on FY25E earnings per share.

The stock trades at price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4 times/20.3 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.