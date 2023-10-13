Infosys Q2 Review- Inline; Lack Of Visibility Around Large Deal Ramp-Up Lead To Guidance Cut: ICICI Securities

Infosys Ltd. has reported better top-line growth (2.3% QoQ constant currency versus our estimate of 1.6%) and largely in-line Ebit margin at 21.1%.

Despite reporting a strong orderbook of $7.7 billion (up 2.3 times QoQ and 1.8 times YoY) with four mega (more than $500 million) deals including Liberty Global of euro 1.5 billion, management has cut its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1-2.5% CC (from prior 1-3.5%).

This is primarily due to the uncertainty around ramp-up timing of these deals. We note Infosys’ largest deal Daimler of $3 billion was announced in November-December 2020 and took six-nine months for ramp-up.

Assuming this to be the case and limited leakage of base business, we believe H1 FY25E may witness strong ~4-5% QoQ growth. Post the latest guidance cut led by delayed ramp-up of deals, pressure on discretionary spend and uncertain macro, we revise down our FY24E/25E/26E CC revenue growth forecast to 2.5%/8.9%/12.4%, respectively.

This leads to a cut in our FY24-26E earnings per share estimates by up to 4%. Our revised 12-month target price of Rs 1,490 implies 2% potential upside and we maintain 'Hold' rating on the stock.