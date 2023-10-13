Infosys Q2 Results Review - Strong Deal Win Hampered By Macro Issues: IDBI Capital
Slowdown in discretionary spend key headwind.
IDBI Capital Report
Infosys Ltd. reported strong Q2 FY24 numbers (up 2.2%) helped by pass through revenues (~1.6%).
The company has won robust deals of $ 7.7 billion which up three times QoQ. However, ramping up of large deals later part of Q4 FY24E and delay in decision making has prompted Infosys to lower its revenue guidance from 1-3.5% to 1-2.5% for FY24E.
We now expect Infosys to register revenue growth near its top end at 2.6% YoY.
However, subdued revenue growth and margin dilutive deals prompt us to lower our margin estimates. This has led to lowering of our earnings per share estimates downwards by 1.9% and 0.8% for FY24E and FY25E.
Consequently, we have maintained our 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,440 (21 times FY25E EPS).
