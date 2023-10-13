Infosys Q2 Results Review - Narrowed Guidance Downwards Again Indicating Hyper-Uncertainty: Dolat Capital
Three guidance cut in a row indicates hyper-uncertain scenario, thus would mean persistent volatility in performance in near term.
Dolat Capital Report
Infosys Ltd. reported revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ in constant currency terms (our esimate: 1.8%), boosted by large pass-through component (~150 basis points), adjusted to which revenue grew marginally by sub-1% QoQ due to cut in discretionary programs and delayed ramp-ups. Deal wins were healthy but would gain traction only in FY25.
Operating profit margin stood at 21.2% (our estimate: 21.1%) up 40 bps QoQ led by gain of 50 bps from productivity and Utilisation, 30 bps from one-time revenues, 10 bps from Rs depreciation offset by 50 bps due to increase in third party costs.
Infosys narrowed the guidance to 1%-2.5% in CC terms (earlier 1%-3.5%) implying flat compound quarterly growth rate performance in Q3/Q4. Operating profit margin outlook retained at 20-22% although wage hike in November 2023 would mean further headwinds in H2 FY24.
Maintain negative stance with 'Sell' rating and target price of Rs. 1,410 (20 times FY26E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
