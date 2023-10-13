Infosys Q2 Results Review - Narrowed Guidance Downwards Again Indicating Hyper-Uncertainty: Dolat Capital

Infosys Ltd. reported revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ in constant currency terms (our esimate: 1.8%), boosted by large pass-through component (~150 basis points), adjusted to which revenue grew marginally by sub-1% QoQ due to cut in discretionary programs and delayed ramp-ups. Deal wins were healthy but would gain traction only in FY25.

Operating profit margin stood at 21.2% (our estimate: 21.1%) up 40 bps QoQ led by gain of 50 bps from productivity and Utilisation, 30 bps from one-time revenues, 10 bps from Rs depreciation offset by 50 bps due to increase in third party costs.

Infosys narrowed the guidance to 1%-2.5% in CC terms (earlier 1%-3.5%) implying flat compound quarterly growth rate performance in Q3/Q4. Operating profit margin outlook retained at 20-22% although wage hike in November 2023 would mean further headwinds in H2 FY24.

Three guidance cut in a row indicates hyper-uncertain scenario (as was also highlighted by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. – visibility is limited to a fortnight) and thus would mean persistent volatility in performance in near term.

Maintain negative stance with 'Sell' rating and target price of Rs. 1,410 (20 times FY26E).