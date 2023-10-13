Infosys Q2 Results Review - Guides To Negative CQGR In H2: Nirmal Bang

While Q2 FY24 was better than our above-consensus numbers, the downward revision in revenue guidance for the second time in the fiscal (from 1-3.5% to 1- 2.5% in constant currency terms) was unexpected as it implied negative compound quarterly growth rate at the upper end. This is despite clocking a decent H1 and bagging large deal total contract value of $7.7 billion, which was the highest in its history. Of this, net new was a healthy 48%.

All three companies which have reported thus far in the Q2 FY24 results season (Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and HCLTech Ltd.) have likely led to consensus downgrading estimates as we had indicated in our preview. The expectation that Q3 FY24 would be flat or show some mild growth QoQ has also been belied.

We believe Infosys is assuming seasonal weakness in H2 like any other year and more so in FY24 because of weak macro. We also expect some one-time realisation drivers, which helped in Q2 FY24, to also reverse. Most of its key verticals and key geographies are showing weakness.

The reasons for weak guidance are broadly in line with what its peers have indicated – volume compression in base business, cutting of discretionary spending and late start dates on new projects won.

We have been negative on the stock and the sector for the last 18 months. We continue to be cautious even now as we believe the worst on the macro front is ahead of us and not behind us.

We recently cut FY25 revenue/earnings for the entire sector as we believe our base case of a shallow U.S. recession is pushed back into 2024. We reiterate 'Sell' on Infosys with a slightly lower target price of Rs 1,253, with valuation based on September-2025E EPS while keeping multiple at 18 times, discount of 10% to TCS.