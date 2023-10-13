Infosys Q2 Results Review - FY24 Guidance Cut Surprising But Not Material: Motilal Oswal

Infosys Ltd. reported Q2 FY24 revenue at $4.72 billion, up 2.3% QoQ in constant currency terms and ahead of our estimate of 0.8% QoQ CC growth, primarily due to a one-time pass-through revenue gain of 160 basis points. Large deal total contract value at $7.7 billion (48% new) was the highest ever as it won four mega deals during the quarter.

However, despite the strong revenue beat and deal inflow, Infosys surprisingly lowered the upper end of its FY24 revenue growth guidance to +1.0-2.5% YoY CC from +1.0-3.5% YoY CC earlier, attributing it to continued weakness in discretionary spends and a delay in mega deal scale-up to FY25.

Ebit margin was up 40 bps to 21.2% (50 bps beat), led by lower net employee count, high utilisation, good productivity and one-time items. Despite the revenue guidance cut, Infosys has maintained its FY24 Ebit margin guidance at 20-22%.

Despite the good Q2, Infosys surprised on the downside for the third straight quarter, unprecedented in its recent history. While we see this as negative and expect near-term pressure on the share price, we had already anticipated muted FY24 revenue growth (our estimate 2.6% YoY CC before results). This was visible last quarter as well, when there was a bigger divergence between guidance and expectation. Hence, we see limited damage to Infosys’ growth story from the back-to-back cuts.

More importantly, while macro uncertainty will lead to Infosys delivering tepid growth in FY24 (with a likely decline in Q3 FY24 due to absence of passthrough benefit), FY25 should gain from the inflow of multiple mega deals this year. With expected macro recovery over the next few quarters, we expect the company to deliver 9.0% YoY CC USD revenue growth in FY25.

On the other hand, we remain watchful of a potential increase in pass-through revenue contribution (7.3% of Q2 FY24 revenue) as the share of large deals continues to rise on account of strong inflow.

The 40 bp margin improvement during the quarter was encouraging and indicated Infosys’ ability to manage workforce despite the lack of an operating leverage opportunity.

We now expect FY24 Ebit margins at 21.3%, up 30 bp YoY. With an improvement in FY25 Ebit margin to 21.7%, Infosys should deliver a 9.0% compound annual growth rate in Indian rupee profit after tax over FY23-25E.

We adjust our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by +1.4%/-1.4% to factor in Q2 performance. We value the stock at Rs 1,660 at 24 times FY25E EPS. Reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.