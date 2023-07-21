Infosys Q1 Review - Inline; Revenue Guidance For FY24 Lowered To 1 To 3.5% On Demand Concerns: Yes Securities

Infosys Ltd. reported broadly inline performance for the quarter. Both, the sequential revenue growth and Ebit margin were inline with expectation. It reported increase in revenue by 1% QoQ in constant currency terms.

Revenue grew by 1.4% QoQ in U.S. dollar terms (up 1.4% QoQ in Indian rupee terms). Ebit margin declined by 24 basis points QoQ to 20.8% on higher selling, general and administrative cost in the quarter.

There was some moderation in employee attrition as last twelve months attrition was down 360 bps QoQ to 17.3%. Large deal wins were strong at $2.3 billion.

The multiyear tech adoption cycle broadly remains intact led by adoption of cloud and data analytics. However, the clients remain cautious regarding the evolving macroeconomic situation in the U.S. and Europe and there has been slowdown in discretionary tech spending in sectors such as hitech, retail, telecom, etc. and it continues to impact near term revenue performance.

Management has lowered FY24E revenue growth guidance to 1 to 3.5% in CC terms from earlier guidance 4 to 7% on account of near term demand concerns.

Employee attrition has started moderating and should support operating margin going ahead.

We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 10.8% over FY23‐25E with average Ebit margin of 21.8%.

We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 1,742/share at 24.0 times on FY25E earnings per share. The stock trades at price-to-earning ratio of 23.8 times/19.9 times on FY24E/FY25E EPS.