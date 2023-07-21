Infosys Q1 Result Review - Weak Start Leads To Sharp Cut In Guidance: Dolat Capital

Infosys Ltd. reported revenue growth of 1% QoQ in constant currency terms below our estimate of 1.8% as the pain from discretionary spend cuts and delayed ramp-up continues operating profit margin for the quarter stood at 20.8% down 24 basis points QoQ.

Sustained challenges in the environment leads to significant contraction in revenue guidance to 1%-3.5% from 4%-7% as impact get stretched due to delay in mega-deal signings. OPM outlook retained at 20-22%.

Sharp cut in guidance, deferment of wage hike, declining headcount and sustained caution suggest that pain would continue for some more time.