Infosys Q1 Result Review - Weak Start Leads To Sharp Cut In Guidance: Dolat Capital
Pipeline is healthy, but ramp up would be back ended.
Infosys Ltd. reported revenue growth of 1% QoQ in constant currency terms below our estimate of 1.8% as the pain from discretionary spend cuts and delayed ramp-up continues operating profit margin for the quarter stood at 20.8% down 24 basis points QoQ.
Sustained challenges in the environment leads to significant contraction in revenue guidance to 1%-3.5% from 4%-7% as impact get stretched due to delay in mega-deal signings. OPM outlook retained at 20-22%.
Sharp cut in guidance, deferment of wage hike, declining headcount and sustained caution suggest that pain would continue for some more time.
What to expect next quarter
We expect sequential growth of 1.6% in U.S. dollar revenue as macro factors start reflecting in estimates. We expect Ebit margins to witness further improvement of 50 bps QoQ, as a result of better cost efficiencies major and improved utilisation.
Valuation
We believe macro concerns due to banking crisis will continue to weigh on overall IT industry, and thus lower growth rate translating to low-to-mid single digit revenue growth over FY24/25E).
We expect valuations to sustain between ~2.5 times on price-to-earnings growth basis. We currently value Infosys at 20 times on FY25E earnings per share of Rs 65 with target price of Rs 1,300 (unchanged) per share and assign 'Sell' rating on the sttock.
