Infosys Q1 Result Review - Slowdown In Discretionary Spend To Impact Growth: IDBI Capital

Infosys Ltd. reported subdued Q1 FY24 numbers mainly led by slowdown in discretionary spend and ramp down in projects. Further, delay in decision making and delay in conversion of mega deals has prompted Infosys to lower its revenue guidance from 4-7% to 1-3.5% for FY24E.

We believe top end of the guidance assumes conversion of large deal wins into revenues. However, we do not expect the same to pan out and have assumed 2.2% YoY growth in FY24E (from earlier expectation of 6% YoY growth).

This has led to lowering of our earnings per share estimates downwards by 6.7% & 5.7% for FY24E and FY25E.

Consequently, we have revised our target price and multiple downwards to Rs 1,440 (21 times FY25E EPS) from Rs 1,618 and 22 times multiple.

We now downgrade the stock from ' Buy' to 'Hold'.