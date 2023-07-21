Infosys Q1 Result Review - FY24 Guidance Reset To Impact Near-Term Stock View: Motilal Oswal

Infosys Ltd. reported Q1 FY24 revenue at $4.62 billion, up 1.0% QoQ in constant currency terms and in line with our estimate. Large deal total contract value stood at $2.3 billion, up 11% QoQ. It won a $2.0 billion deal in July 2023 (to be included in Q2).

However, in a negative surprise, the company has sharply lowered its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1.0-3.5% YoY CC from 4.0-7.0% YoY CC earlier.

It has attributed the guidance cut to lower-than-expected volume and discretionary spends, delays in decision-making and push-outs in anticipated mega deals.

Ebit margin declined 20 bp to 20.8% (30 bp miss), due to higher employee expenses versus efficiency gains. Despite the steep revenue guidance cut, Infosys has maintained its FY24 Ebit margin guidance at 20-22%.

While the guidance cut is concerning and should be negative for the share price in the short term (partially due to 11% gain in last one month), we view the miss as more of a perception issue rather than an operational one as the earlier guidance was too optimistic in the current environment.

Hence, we lower our below-guidance FY24 estimates (earlier at 3.8% YoY CC) by 120 bp despite the 325 bp cut in guidance at the mid-point, to take into account the weaker demand commentary and project delays.

We take comfort in the current Q1-Q4E revenue growth run rate estimate for Infosys, which is similar to its peers, despite lower FY24E revenue growth of 2.6% YoY CC.

Given continued strength in the deal pipeline with few mega deals and an expected macro recovery over the next few quarters, we continue to expect double-digit growth in FY25. We expect a 7.7% compound annual growth rate in USD revenue over FY23-25.

Weak revenue should prevent the company from benefiting from the easing supply environment. We expect FY24 Ebit margins at 20.5%, down 60 bp YoY. With an improvement in FY25 Ebit margin to 21.5%, Infosys should deliver a 10.2% CAGR in Indian rupee profit after tax over FY23-25E.

We lower our FY24 earnings per share estimates by 4% to factor in the guidance cut, but we largely maintain our FY25 estimates. We value the stock at Rs 1,600 at 22.5 times FY25E EPS. Reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock.