Infosys - Leadership Exits Pose Near-Term Risk Of Potential Impact To Delivery: Motilal Oswal

The recent news about the exit of two senior executives of Infosys Ltd., Mr. Narsimha Mannepalli and Mr. Vishal Salvi (both with responsibilities including delivery), may bring back investor concerns about leadership attrition increasing post the exit of copresidents, Ravi Kumar and Mohit Joshi over the last three quarters.

More critically, investors need to be watchful of further exits, especially in delivery leadership (a known gap area at Cognizant), as our channel checks earlier this month indicated high demand for delivery-related roles in the tech industry.

Though we see this as an addressable risk, any supply-demand gap in project management could potentially hurt project timelines in the short term. We remain positive on Infosys as structural growth prospects remain intact.