Infosys, ITC, Federal Bank, PNC Infratech And More - Top Stock Picks For March By Axis Securities
Style rotation is the key; value might be the winner in the near term.
Axis Securities Report
Here are our top picks for March 2023:
Infosys Ltd. - Robust broad-based growth (Upside potential of 21%)
Infosys' management sees strong traction in both on digital transformation for next generation services across industries, and cloud transformation. It automation for these services remained resilient even in the threat of potential slowdown. We believe businesses have become system driven which lead to higher dependency on these partner vendors in automation process. We expect demand for the automation will likely to grow with compound annual growth rate of 16.5% over next five years.
ITC Ltd. – Firing on all cylinders (Upside potential of 22%)
We believe the narrative around the ITC is getting stronger as all its businesses are on right track –
stable cigarette volume growth led by market share gains and new product launches;
fast moving consumer goods business reaching the inflection point as its Ebit margins expected to inch up from 7.7% in FY22 and would be driven by – the ramp up in the outlet coverage, effective implementation of the 'winning in many Indias' strategy, driving premiumisation, leveraging technology on demand and supply side; and moderation of raw material input cost;
strong and stable growth in hotels as travel, wedding, and corporate activities pick up ;
steady and decent performance in paperboard and agri business witnessed in last few quraters.
Moreover, reasonable valuation among entire fmcg pack provides huge margin of safety.
Key risks:
1. increase in cigaratte taxation,
increase competition and
economy slowdown.
Federal Bank Ltd. – RoA expansion levers in place (Upside potential of 32%)
Federal Bank is cautiously building a loan mix toward high-rated corporate and retail loans. The bank’s liability franchise remains strong with current account and savings account plus retail term-deposit of over 90% and one of the highest liquidity coverage ratios among banks. Restructuring levels are also under control. The management has revised its FY23E return on asset guidance upwards to 1.25 plus % and another 10 bps improvement in FY24E, driven by lower slippages, benign credit costs (expectations of containing credit costs at ~60 bps), and a well-managed cost structure (expectations of sub-50% cost-income ratio). With the high-yielding book at more than Rs 5000 crore, the management remains confident of doubling this book over the next two years and this should support overall credit growth.
Key risks:
asset quality trends in the upcoming quarters,
loan growth moderation.
PNC Infratech Ltd. – Robust order book to drive growth (Upside potential of 42%)
The road sector is witnessing good development owing to increased government thrust on infrastructure investment. Furthermore, the tightening of norms in bidding on road projects by the National Highway Authority of India augurs well for an organised player such as PNC Infra.
Considering strong and diversified order book position, healthy bidding pipeline, new order inflows, emerging opportunities in the construction space, the company’s efficient and timely execution and strong financial credence, we expect PNC Infra to report revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 18%/22%/29% respectively over FY22-FY25E.
Key risks:
delay in getting appointed date for new hybrid-annuity-model projects;
lower order inflow than expected,
delay in HAM asset monetisation.
Click on the attachment to read the full list of Axis Securities' top stock picks for March:
