Infosys, ITC, Federal Bank, PNC Infratech And More - Top Stock Picks For March By Axis Securities

ITC Ltd. – Firing on all cylinders (Upside potential of 22%)

We believe the narrative around the ITC is getting stronger as all its businesses are on right track –

stable cigarette volume growth led by market share gains and new product launches; fast moving consumer goods business reaching the inflection point as its Ebit margins expected to inch up from 7.7% in FY22 and would be driven by – the ramp up in the outlet coverage, effective implementation of the 'winning in many Indias' strategy, driving premiumisation, leveraging technology on demand and supply side; and moderation of raw material input cost; strong and stable growth in hotels as travel, wedding, and corporate activities pick up ; steady and decent performance in paperboard and agri business witnessed in last few quraters.

Moreover, reasonable valuation among entire fmcg pack provides huge margin of safety.

Key risks: