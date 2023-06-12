Infosys - Headwinds Largely Priced In, Most Attractive Risk-Reward In IT Space: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities maintains Infosys's 'buy' rating with a Rs. 1641 target price. Believes FY24 revenue guidance to be healthy.
BQ Blue’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BloombergQuint’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We believe INFY’s FY24 revenue guidance of 4-7% YoY CC is healthy because CQGR of 2.3-2.9% implied by mid to high end of the guidance is higher than INFY’s pre-covid CQGR of 2.2%.
INFY has strong digital capabilities around SaaS and hyperscalars and is best placed to benefit from the revival in demand for digital technologies over FY25-26E.
We believe INFY’s margins will likely remain subdued over FY24- 26 given focus on winning mega deals that are margin dillutive in inital years, lagged benefit of pyramid optimisation, little scope to improve offshore effort mix, and increase in travel costs as %age of revenue. Above-margin headwinds can be partially offset by improvement in utilisation and reduction in sub-con costs. We assume 90bps decline in margins over FY23-26E for INFY.
INFY is trading at an attractive valuation of 19.6x 1-year forward P/E closer to its last 15- yr average multiple of 19x.
INFY has already announced 4-5 deal wins in the Q1FY24 and has good mega deal pipeline. We believe the risk-reward ratio is favourable with limited downside for INFY from current levels in a bear case scenario of ~8-9% YoY CC revenue growth in FY25E and FY26E.
INFY valued at 23x on FY26 EPS of Rs80, discounting back by 1 year at 12% to arrive at a target price of Rs1,641, implying 30% potential upside; maintain BUY rating on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.