Infosys, HCLTech Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Infosys - Recovery pushed out further

Infosys Ltd.’s strong deal wins (highest-ever) were offset by sluggishness in volumes and a slower pace of conversion resulting in cuts to our FY25E growth estimates.

While Q2 revenue performance was higher than estimated on certain one-offs and margin expansion was in line, successive quarters of growth guidance cuts reflect near-term uncertainty/pressure on discretionary.

Notwithstanding the weak/washout growth in FY24E, FY25E trajectory is expected to improve, supported by visibility from several mega deal wins i.e. net-new large deals of $3.7 billion in Q2 is more than 90% of FY23 net-new large deal bookings and the net-new large deal bookings is 1.3 times the incremental revenue addition over the next two years.

While the pass-through component increased sharply in Q2, Infosys’ operational elements will strengthen, supported by several interventions to improve utilisation (scope for 300-400 basis points improvement), pyramid, pricing, indirect cost, and critical portfolio.

We cut our target price by 3% and maintain 'Add' on Infosys, based on 20 times Sep-25E earnings per share (five year/10 year average at 22 times, 19 times); limited near-term catalyst.