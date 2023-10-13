Infosys, HCLTech Q2 Results Review: HDFC Securities
Infosys' recovery pushed out further; HCLTech sees better H2 visibility than peers.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Infosys - Recovery pushed out further
Infosys Ltd.’s strong deal wins (highest-ever) were offset by sluggishness in volumes and a slower pace of conversion resulting in cuts to our FY25E growth estimates.
While Q2 revenue performance was higher than estimated on certain one-offs and margin expansion was in line, successive quarters of growth guidance cuts reflect near-term uncertainty/pressure on discretionary.
Notwithstanding the weak/washout growth in FY24E, FY25E trajectory is expected to improve, supported by visibility from several mega deal wins i.e. net-new large deals of $3.7 billion in Q2 is more than 90% of FY23 net-new large deal bookings and the net-new large deal bookings is 1.3 times the incremental revenue addition over the next two years.
While the pass-through component increased sharply in Q2, Infosys’ operational elements will strengthen, supported by several interventions to improve utilisation (scope for 300-400 basis points improvement), pyramid, pricing, indirect cost, and critical portfolio.
We cut our target price by 3% and maintain 'Add' on Infosys, based on 20 times Sep-25E earnings per share (five year/10 year average at 22 times, 19 times); limited near-term catalyst.
HCLTech - Better H2 visibility than peers
HCLTech Ltd.’s Q2 print was lower on revenue but surprised on margin (stronger services margin supported by a recovery in the engineering research and development services segment).
While the growth guidance for FY24E was lowered, it still implies strongest sequential performance in Q3/Q4 within peer set, supported by-
all-time high new deal wins of $4 billion at two times the quarterly bookings rate and ramp-up of Verizon deal (execution as per schedule starting November),
software business Q3 seasonality and full-quarter consolidation of ASAP Group acquisition; strong exit to FY24 will catapult FY25E growth to double-digit growth.
Key positives include recovery in ERS business following recent underperformance to pure-play peers, continued outperformance in banking, financial services and insurance vertical versus peers and strong improvement in operating performance with scope for further increase in margin.
On the flip side, volatility in discretionary (cut in the guidance) and weaker cash generation were the negatives.
We marginally cut our fair value and maintain 'Add' on HCLTech with a target price of Rs 1,285, based on 18 times Sep-25E earnings per share (five year/10 year average at 17 times, 16 times)
