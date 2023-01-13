Infosys, HCL Tech, Cyient Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

HCL Technologies Ltd. - Chugging along

HCL Tech posted in-line services revenue and higher-than-estimated software revenue, driven by Q3 seasonality. IT and business services and engineering research and development services posted 2.1% QoQ and 2.5% QoQ respectively.

HCL Tech tweaked its growth guidance lower last month and stands at 13.5 to 14.0% CC growth, including 16.0 to 16.5% CC growth for services. Growth for HCL Tech in Q3 was led by the manufacturing vertical, telecom, media and entertainment vertical and life-science and healthcare vertical.

New deal wins were flat sequentially but up 10% YoY at $2.3 billion. Margin improvement was driven entirely by the software business and is expected to revert in Q4.