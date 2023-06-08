Infosys - A Key Beneficiary Of Acceleration In IT Spends In The Medium, Long Term: Motilal Oswal

Annual report of Infosys Ltd. suggests that despite the adverse macros, enterprises continue to re-evaluate their cost structure and strengthen their business resilience. Additionally, they are adopting technological investments to foster agility.

Enterprises are shifting their attention toward improving the personalised experience for their customers and delivering distinct value propositions by introducing new products and services.

Key spending areas include Cloud, Generative AI, Cyber Security, Ineternet of Things, and Immersive Technologies.

In this economic downturn, the company continues to maintain close proximity to its clients with its near-shore delivery capabilities and localization strategy.