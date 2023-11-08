Info Edge Q2 Results Review - IT Weakness To Drag Naukri’s Performance In FY24E: Motilal Oswal
Healthy performance of 99acers; reiterate 'Neutral' on fair valuations
Motilal Oswal Report
Though we expect a healthy recovery in IT services demand in FY25, the near term growth in Recruitment is expected to be adversely impacted by lower IT demand, resulting in slow overall growth for Info Edge India Ltd.
With the management investing prudently, some of its current investments should scale up over the medium-to-long term, thereby contributing to the group’s valuation.
We individually value Info Edge’s group entities using a discounted cash flow-based valuation.
Our SoTP-based target price stands at Rs 4,390. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock.
